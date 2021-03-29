Forest, VA: The Corporation for Jefferson’s Poplar Forest will celebrate the start of construction on the long-awaited Poplar Forest Parkway—a 2.2-mile, two-way road and trail system that leads visitors through the historic property from a new entrance on Enterprise Drive—with a symbolic groundbreaking on Thursday, April 15 at 1:00 p.m. In keeping with COVID-19 protocols, the historic home will limit attendance at the invitation-only onsite event, and livestream the ceremony for others interested in attending. Information on how to view the livestream will be posted on Facebook and poplarforest.org.
The groundbreaking event marks the successful culmination of a capital campaign designed to help move the historic attraction into the next stage of its development. Speakers at the event include J. Frederick Armstrong, chairman of the Board of Directors, The Corporation for Jefferson’s Poplar Forest; Will Rieley of Rieley & Associates Landscape Architects, who designed the road and trail system; Thomas Jefferson himself, portrayed by actor Bill Barker, appearing compliments of Monticello; and others.
“We are extremely grateful to the many donors whose generosity has made the construction of the Parkway a reality, and to our Board of Directors and staff, for their vision and dedication to this transformational project,” said Alyson M. Ramsey, president and CEO of Poplar Forest. “When it is completed, the Parkway will replace the circuitous routes currently used to enter and exit Poplar Forest with a new route through the historic landscape, opening up more of the plantation to exploration and interpretation, while also increasing our visibility and offering new opportunities to engage with the community surrounding Poplar Forest.”
The historic home has raised more than $4.1 million of the $4,420,000 needed to complete the project, and hopes to secure the final $300,000 necessary to complete construction by June 30. Support for the project came from many sources, including individual donors, foundations, corporations, local governments which supported the trail network that will directly benefit the Lynchburg and Forest communities, and from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.
The project also bears a special connection to one of Poplar Forest’s founding donors, the late Dr. Anne Worrell, who was one of the original group that banded together to provide resources for the acquisition and restoration of the house, served on the Board of Trustees and generously supported Poplar Forest financially for nearly 40 years. It was Worrell who had the vision to acquire the property connecting Poplar Forest with Enterprise Drive, without which this project could not have been accomplished. About a year prior to her death, she was able to view the digital description of the road project and enthusiastically endorsed it with another major gift. The board of the Genan Foundation, established by Worrell and her husband, also avidly supports this project.
“We’re thrilled to see construction get underway on the Poplar Forest Parkway,” said Armstrong. “In addition to providing easy access to the property, the roadway is designed to showcase the historic landscape, leading visitors through the plantation grounds with views of the agricultural and natural landscape that would have been familiar to Jefferson.”
With the necessary pre-construction survey work completed and required permits secured, construction on the new entrance and roadway will begin immediately and, according to Branch Civil, Inc., the contractor for the project, is expected to take from nine months to a year to complete.
For more information about accessing the livestream broadcast of the April 15 groundbreaking or to make a donation toward the completion of the Poplar Forest Parkway, please visit poplarforest.org or call the Museum Shop at 434.534.8120.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.