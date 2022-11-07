For weeks, citizens of Emporia and Greensville County have felt the pinch of construction work which is taking place along Main Street and Atlantic Avenue, one of the main intersections of business and commerce in the area. An ongoing project to replace underground waterlines and eliminate water discoloration has slowed traffic for motorists, occasionally forcing detours for those going to and coming home from school and work.
The good news is, citizens now have a timetable of when the project will finally be completed.
According to a press release from the city of Emporia, Adams Construction — who was recently awarded the contract to perform milling and paving of North Main Street — is estimated to complete the work by Nov. 15. This project will begin at the intersection of the railroad tracks and Atlantic Street, and will continue to the Emporia/Greensville County line.
A separate contractor, Bridgeman Civil, is at work replacing the waterline underneath Main Street. This project started on the east side of North Main Street (near Colony Tire and Service) and will continue south to the Meherrin River Bridge. The city estimates that the work will be completed by early spring 2023.
According to Melvin Prince of the City of Emporia Public Works Department, the project took a brief pause in late summer and early fall as contractors and the city of Emporia awaited a permit to dig underneath railroad tracks owned by Norfolk Southern.
In related news, the city of Emporia will start flushing hydrants from Nov. 28 through Dec. 9. If you experience any discoloration of water during this time, the city recommends that you open your exterior faucet (if applicable) and let it run until all discolored water is cleared from your house plumbing.
