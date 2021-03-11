Greensville County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Evans will retire from her position, effective July 1, 2021. Evans informed the Greensville County School Board of her decision on Feb. 8. She has served in the position since 2018.
“Dr. Evans’ retirement will be a tremendous loss for Public Education and the Greensville-Emporia community,” stated Marva Dunn, chair of the Greensville County School Board. “She has done an excellent job leading the Greensville County School Division regardless of the impediments that came her way. Dr. Evans was not just a superintendent; she gave her time generously to the entire Greensville-Emporia community. We wish her a retirement full of fun and relaxation.”
During her time with GCPS, Evans has focused on increasing student achievement, providing support to teachers and staff and strengthening relationships among the School Board, Emporia City Council and Greensville County Board of Supervisors.
Evans stated, “In addition to implementing the state-mandated Memorandum of Understanding and Corrective Action Plan, the leadership team has focused on creating and updating the founding documents of the division. GCPS now has a Comprehensive Strategic Plan to guide the division beyond the MOU and CAP and a Capital Improvement Plan booklet that addresses the facility needs of the division.
“Through the establishment of joint board meetings in which both governing bodies receive the same information at the same time, I believe, we have been able to develop open lines of communication to address the needs of the division, such as the Capital Improvement Plan.”
“While there is still much work to be done, I believe that GCPS will continue to grow as everyone works together to support our students,” Evans stated. “If what is best for students is the motive behind our actions, the sky is the limit for the students, the division, and the community. I want to thank the School Board, the community, and the staff for their support during my tenure as superintendent. Most importantly, to the students of GCPS, my hope is that you continue to thrive despite circumstances out of your control and I can’t wait to see the great things you will do.”
The School Board will begin the process of naming a new superintendent in the coming weeks.
