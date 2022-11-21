RICHMOND — The housing market in Virginia’s 4th District is turbulent on many fronts, but reelected Democrat U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin says he will fight to ease the crisis for his constituents.
McEachin for a third term will represent a district that generally encompasses a swath of territory stretching from parts of Henrico County down south past the city of Emporia, westward to Brunswick County and east over to Surry County.
McEachin secured a victory with almost 65% of the vote against previous Republican challenger Leon Benjamin, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
“I am going to continue fighting for forward-looking policy solutions that address the issues most important to Virginians: rising costs and inflation, job creation, the right to choose, gun violence, and housing insecurity,” stated McEachin in an email.
The most populous areas of the 4th District have faced a tumultuous few years in almost every aspect of the housing market.
• Richmond City experienced a 14% rent increase on the low end and Henrico County experienced a 28% rent increase on the high end from 2021 to 2022 according to CoStar data published in March.
• Evictions have increased 678% in Chesterfield County, 340% in Henrico, 513% in the city of Hopewell, 582% in the city of Petersburg and 751% in Richmond from 2021 to 2022 according to data from the RVA Eviction Lab.
• Median home sale prices have increased 3.7% in Richmond, 8.7% in Henrico and 12.5% in Chesterfield from September 2021 to September 2022 according to data from Redfin.
• The median household income varies throughout the 4th District, but a recent market value analysis report shows most homes are unaffordable.
McEachin’s campaign did not tout housing reform or relief as a platform issue, but he said he is aware of the problems in Virginia.
“I will continue fighting to expand and improve affordable housing, bolster rental assistance and other resources and explore additional legislative avenues to help tackle our nation’s housing crisis,” McEachin stated in an email.
House lawmakers have introduced several bills to combat housing insecurity, which have not yet come to a vote, but McEachin’s staff said he is committed to helping those in need through policy.
“Rep. McEachin remains committed to advancing smart policies that will provide much-needed assistance to renters and home buyers, as well as improve and expand affordable housing,” stated Shahid Ahmed, McEachin’s communication director, in an email.
McEachin helped secure $1.6 million in Housing and Urban Development funding to combat youth homelessness earlier in the year, along with almost $400,000 from Veteran Affairs to help with housing for homeless veterans.
“My staff and I will also continue to keep our localities apprised of federal grants and other funding opportunities to help improve affordable housing and reduce housing insecurity,” McEachin said.
The RVA Eviction Lab conducted through the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University released its third quarter data last month showing evictions are quickly climbing in the Richmond metro area.
State lawmakers began tackling housing reform legislation the year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, after five Virginia cities ranked in the top 10 for national eviction filing rates, including Richmond, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk and Chesapeake.
Renters have more legal protections in place than before the pandemic, but emergency housing protections that expired in June were most effective at keeping evictions at bay.
“I think there’s certainly a risk that that could happen [pre-pandemic eviction rates] based on how it’s already happened in certain places, but it’s by no means inevitable,” said Ben Teresa, RVA Eviction Lab co-director.
There is still time for policymakers and advocates to help prevent the situation from worsening, Teresa said. While housing aid may be available, the conversation around fiscal aid does not address helping those in need more permanently, according to Jatia Wrighten, an assistant professor of political science at VCU.
“This is the conversation of the deserving and undeserving poor,” Wrighten said. “Virginia actually does a pretty good job of allotting funds for social programs like housing, but they are very difficult to gain access to.”
A lot of housing solutions are going to be temporary, according to Wrighten. “Temporary is sort of the name of the game as it relates to social welfare programs.”
Resources for those in uncertain housing situations can see if they are eligible for aid on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s website.
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
