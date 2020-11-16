NORFOLK: - The Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Chesapeake Field Office, is investigating two interstate shootings that occurred early this morning (November 16). One shooting occurred on Interstate 264 east in the vicinity of the Broad Creek Bridge area. The second shooting is believed to have occurred on the interstate, in either the city of Virginia Beach or in the city of Norfolk. At this time it is unknown if the two shootings are related.
Preliminary investigations indicate that at approximately 12:30 a.m., the driver of a black BMW sedan, was fired upon by another vehicle while traveling on I-264 East near the Broad Creek Bridge. One of the gunshots struck the 23 year old male passenger, and fatally wounded him. The driver was unharmed.
Around the same time, state police received another call of a second shooting that had occurred on an undetermined interstate. A Virginia Beach male resident driving a black Acura was fired upon, injuring his leg. The victim drove to his residence in Virginia Beach where the shooting was reported to police.
At this time, these are active and ongoing investigations. These are isolated incidents and there is no danger to the motoring public.
The Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving in the area of Interstate 264, east or westbound, in the vicinity of the Broad Creek Bridge, prior to, or after the incident, who may have possible information. Anyone with information about these shootings and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov
