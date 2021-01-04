The arraignment for the man who reportedly led authorities on a two-state chase that ended in Emporia is scheduled for arraignment in Wilmington, North Carolina, on March 16.
Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agents arrested Franklin Joseph Dangerfield, 34, of Ladson, South Carolina, five days after Dangerfield crashed his black Silverado pickup truck at exit 11 in Emporia following a Sept. 5 high-speed chase that started in North Carolina.
Nash County, North Carolina Sheriff Keith Stone said his office received a call around 6 p.m. on Sept. 5 of a subject firing a gun at random vehicles on Interstate 95. The pursuit topped speeds of more than 100 miles per hour before Dangerfield’s truck crashed in Emporia. The first report of a gunshot coming from a vehicle was in Robeson County, North Carolina, approximately 11 miles from the South Carolina border. A Nash County deputy intercepted Dangerfield’s truck at mile-marker 144 in Nash County. The pursuit went through three North Carolina counties before ending in Emporia.
“He spun out of control and went into a median area and partially overturned,” Stone said. “He had a sawed-off shotgun in the vehicle — a weapon of mass destruction.”
One woman was hit by gunfire in the torso area. After getting treated at a medical facility in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, she was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina. A second woman suffered injuries by shattered glass from shotgun pellets. She was transported to a medical facility in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. A Nash County deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the crash in Emporia.
The Northampton County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police joined the Nash County Sheriff’s Office in Dangerfield’s pursuit.
According to rrspin.com, the arraignment was scheduled for next month but postponed after counsel for Dangerfield requested an ex-parte for the authorization of funds to employ a forensic psychologist. The defendant’s family reportedly told counsel that Dangerfield suffers from a traumatic brain injury.
