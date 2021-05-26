A young girl in Jarratt was attacked by a pack of dogs while riding her bike Monday evening. MedFlight took the girl to the VCU Medical Center Hospital (MCV) in Richmond. The dogs' owner has not been officially identified, but charges may be on the horizon.
When reached for comment, Sussex County Commonwealth's Attorney Vincent Robertson said, "This is still an open case, but we are very concerned about the health and welfare of this young girl. I did visit her family shortly after her incident personally to get an idea of what was going on with the case. No charges have been filed thus far, but if the facts bear out what we currently believe them to be, I intend on pursuing felony charges under VA Code sec.3.2-6540 (0.3) – the dangerous dog statute."
A person at the scene said the girl was bitten badly from head to toe. She required staples and stitches. She has since been sent home.
According to Senior Animal Control Officer John Mise, all six dogs involved in the attack are now in custody at the Greensville County Animal Shelter.
The pack of dogs had been causing problems in Jarratt for several weeks. According to the Town's Facebook page, five dogs attacked a woman on Braxton Avenue on May 20. Shirley Gill, a local, said the dogs killed her cat and two kittens.
This story is in the developing stages.
