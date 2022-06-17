The Southside Democracy Center - Brunswick County, Brunswick County NAACP and the James Solomon Russell – Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives are partnering to host the Brunswick County Community Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Tabernacle of Zion Church, 602 S. Hicks Street, Lawrenceville.
Please join us and enjoy free food, music, community engagement activities, voter registration and games. Everyone is invited to attend this free event.
Juneteenth (short of “June Nineteenth”) marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed.
The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday.
On June 17, 2021, it officially became a federal holiday.
For more information, please contact Cyliene Montgomery (434) 917-4120.
