A combined baccalaureate service and commencement exercise will be held at Brunswick Academy on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. The guest speaker will be Dr. Robert L. Rowland III of Smyrna Baptist Church in Dinwiddie, Virginia. Thirty-two seniors will be graduating.
The valedictorian is Jacky Zhu, son of Mrs. Mei C. Li and Mr. Min Y. Zhu of Lawrenceville. Jacky will be attending the College of William and Mary. The salutatorian is Sydney Paige Paul, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Thomas Paul of Emporia. Sydney will be attending James Madison University.
Brunswick Academy will have eight other honor graduates at this year’s Commencement. Lydia Reed Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wayne Smith of South Hill, will be attending the University of Virginia. Bryson Gage Poarch, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Edward Poarch, Jr., of Dinwiddie, will be attending Liberty University. Shana Denise Love, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. David Alexander Love of South Hill, will be attending James Madison University. Alyssa Reina Rivas, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Juan Antonio Rivas of Lawrenceville, will be attending Methodist University. Matthew Robert Moseley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Steve Moseley, Jr., of Emporia, will be attending Southside Virginia Community College. Kacie Lin Keefe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Todd Eugene Keefe of Rawlings, will be attending Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Faith Elizabeth McLawhorn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Dale McLawhorn, Jr., will be attending the Savannah College of Art and Design. James Harrison Harper, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Gregory Harper of South Hill, will be attending Hampden-Sydney College.
Seventeen seniors are the children of Brunswick Academy alumni. Three of those seniors are the grandchildren of Brunswick Academy alumni.
