Kimberly Threat caught the attention of fellow church parishioners when she started preparing food for them. It led to a bit of catering on the side and eventually the opening of a restaurant in the middle of downtown Emporia.
The Bank Inspired by Lucy & Linda officially opened for business last week with an Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce sponsored ribbon cutting at the 401 South Main St. site.
The raves were already in from a May 19 soft opening giving citizens a chance to check out the new establishment.
“I had baked chicken the old fashion way,” Carol Mercer said. “It was good southern-cooked food, and really delicious.”
Mercer’s review is nothing new to Threat. Similar reviews of her cooking before deciding to try her hand in the restaurant industry sparked conversations about opening a dining establishment between Threat and her husband, Clifton Threat. Kimberly sought to open the business a few months earlier, but cutting through red tape delayed the official opening of the business. She said the work is well worth overcoming the hurdles she cleared.
Coming up with a name for Emporia’s newest eatery wasn’t too tricky. The name is derived from Kimberly and Clifton’s inspiration from their mothers.
“My mom’s name is Lucy, and my husband’s mom’ s name is Linda, may she rest in peace,” Kimberly said. “We named it after them because they inspired us. They helped us become who we are today. We wanted to pay homage to them and let people know that we are here because of them.”
Kimberly is all in on providing top-quality food and customer service for patrons of the dining establishment. She also wants to bring a restaurant to Emporia, giving people another option for people to dine locally instead of heading out of town. It’s an option that patron Dr. Carolyn Carey is thrilled to have. Her experience during the soft opening was, in her words — extraordinary.
“The food is delicious, and the service is superb,” she said. “I’m looking forward to coming here to dine.”
Kimberly and Clifton accomplished the goal of bringing a quality restaurant and providing jobs in the city. The Bank Inspired by Lucy & Linda is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Kimberly said the hours could extend on Fridays and Saturdays, pending how things go. If the early reviews indicate the direction of the restaurant’s outlook for success, The Bank Inspired by Lucy & Linda will inspire patrons to frequent Emporia’s newest dining establishment.
