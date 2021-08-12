PRINCE GEORGE — Local law enforcement have identified four teenagers who vandalized Tree Time Adventures located in Prince George County which resulted in over $5K worth of damages and expenses to the park.
Although most of the damage does not hinder operations of the park, its newest course is being put on hold due to a piece of hardware that was damaged. After inspection, it was not identified where the hardware originated. Now, an inspector from Canada will travel to inspect the piece which will cost the owner approximately $5,000.
“These types of courses are new in the U.S., so the problem is that there are only a few inspectors who have the training to inspect the park and the nearest inspector is in Canada,” said Tree-Time Adventures Owner John Bogue. “What potentially was $1,500 worth of damage is now $5K.”
Bogue’s son, who works at the park, called John early on an August morning to inform him one of the security cameras had been busted. As the hours went by, his son kept updating Bogue on other damages he had discovered including the sign Bogue had proposed to his fiancee too.
During construction of the park, Bogue’s then-girlfriend had been his biggest supporter of his efforts of starting the business. Bogue had hand-carved all of the signs and made one with the words “Marry me?” engraved into a heart which he installed in a grassy area off the side of the trail. While the park was being finalized, Bogue took a walk with her until she noticed the sign before seeing Bogue on one knee next to her.
“When I talked to the parent of one of the kids, they claimed they didn’t break the sign,” said Bogue. “I said well I find that hard to believe since I looked at the video footage and the only traffic in the park was the vandals,”
Bogue says that while the damages have been a tough toll on him emotionally and financially, he isn’t seeking to hrm the teenagers responsible.
“I said ‘Look I’m not looking to hurt these kids’, I love kids, I have my own pack of them, I’m just looking to be compensated for the damage,” said Bogue. “I was sympathetic talking to their parents because what man wants to find out that his kids had done something like this,”
Tree-Time Adventures is an aerial ropes course in the tree canopy full of obstacles, jungle bridges and ziplines. Google and facebook reviews of the course are filled with 5-star reviews from customers. The course also includes the latest safety equipment including a 5-point harness opposed to the more typical 3-point harness to ensure travelers won;t be disconnected.
“Whenever customers feel nervous about taking the course I try to comfort them by telling them my own kids play on the course all the time,” said Bogue.
Construction of the course was completed at the end of 2019. The park was closed for most of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this season is the park’s first.
“If anything good has come out of this whole vandalism incident is that I have had literally thousands of people reach out and say we’re sorry and if there’s anything we can do let us know,” said Bogue. “The support we’ve gotten shows the park is an asset to the community and people like it, I try to look at the good in bad situations and that put a smile on my face.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.