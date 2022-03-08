High school seniors in the area who are interested in pursuing an education in criminal justice now have a major scholarship opportunity for the 2022-23 school year.
The Board of Directors of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute (VSI) has established the Virginia Sheriffs’ Scholarship program to assist the youth of Virginia in their criminal justice education. Two types of scholarships will be awarded — one to full-time students and another to part-time students.
Note that the program is limited to schools and universities located within the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the scholarship is only available to students in Virginia jurisdictions where sheriffs participate in scholarship fundraising efforts. Greensville County Sheriff W. T. Jarratt, Jr. is one of those participating in this effort.
The deadline for applying is May 1, 2022. Student applicants must be registered Virginia voters and provide valid identification and proof of residency.
Log on to https://vasheriffsinstitute.org/scholarship/ to access the application or find more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.