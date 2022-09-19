A normal day at Greensville County High School took a dark turn on Monday afternoon, as police from the city, county, and state level descended on the school to investigate a potential active shooter situation. Fortunately, the threat turned out to be a false alarm. However, law enforcement was on site to assess any potential threat to student safety. Officers also checked the other three schools in the GCPS division.
The situation began at 12:34 p.m. Monday afternoon, when the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting an active shooter situation in progress at Greensville County High School. As the school went into lockdown, the EPD and other law enforcement agencies arrived on the scene within minutes, along with emergency medical services. Law enforcement remained on scene throughout the afternoon.
“We are grateful for the immediate action and prompt response from the Greensville County Sheriff’s Department, Emporia Police Department and Virginia State Police,” said Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards in an official statement.
According Greensville County Sheriff W.T. Jarratt, it appears multiple calls of a similar nature were reported throughout the commonwealth Monday. South Hill is one municipality that received the call.
“At approximately 12:30 p.m. today a call was made to Mecklenburg County 911,” South Hill Elementary School Principal Lauren Thompson said. “That call stated there was an active shooter at South Hill Elementary School. The school had no knowledge of this call until law enforcement arrived. Law enforcement arrived in vast numbers and quickly entered the building. Administration secured the building as law enforcement checked the campus.”
The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office will head the investigation. The EPD will assist the GCSO in its efforts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.