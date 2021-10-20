Due to construction at the water treatment plant the Wiggins Road public boat landing will be closed, for safety reasons from Nov. 1 to June 30, 2022.
Anyone wishing to access the Meherrin River can use the boat ramp under the Meherrin River Bridge on South Main St. or the Emporia Greensville Recreation Association Park.
If there are any questions or concerns, contact officials at the water treatment plant at 434-634-2544.
