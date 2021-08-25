Moses Archie Clements founded the Southside Virginia Landsharks, a branch of the Jimmy Buffet Parrot Heads of Paradise Fan Club. When Clements succumbed to Lou Gehrig’s Disease in 2017, club members knew they had to do something for the community in his honor.
“Moses valued education, so we decided to sponsor a scholarship to help young people heading off to college,” club member Dawn Veliky said. “He loved Lake Gaston and had a place here for years and years. We thought it would be good to combine the two together.
Two college-bound freshmen received scholarships before last week’s “The Crossing” event at Lake Gaston. 2021 Greensville County graduate Logan Clair Harrison and 2021 Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina graduate Daniel Thomas Acree are this year’s Moses Archie Clements Scholarship recipients.
The 17th annual The Crossing is a major annual event on Lake Gaston sponsored by the O’SAIL organization. Swimmers and operators of non-motorized watercraft navigate a 1-mile distance from The Pointe to the shoreline of RE/MAX on the Lake and Watersview Restaurant. For the past few years, Wavers have become a part of the event, walking the length of Eatons Ferry Bridge.
Harrison was unable to attend the event. She is headed to Longwood University to major in Communication Sciences and Disorders. Harrison wants to help people with speech and language.
Acree was on hand to receive his scholarship. He was pleased when he received an email letting him know he earned the scholarship from the Emporia-Greensville- based organization.
“It’s a great honor,” he said. “I applied a few months ago. I’ll be leaving this week for the University of North Carolina Charlotte. I plan to major in education.”
The Southside Virginia Landsharks are a Jimmy Buffett fan club, but the group is active in the community.
“We get together and have fun, but we do service for the community,” Veliky said. “We get together and do boxes of food for Christmas and Easter for families in need. We get with social services and other groups to find those families. We sponsor fundraisers for people in need, such as an accident. We’ll sponsor cheeseburger dinners. We also adopted a highway in Greensville County, and we work on keeping it clean.”
The Jimmy Buffet Parrot Heads of Paradise Southside Virginia Landsharks also help college-bound freshmen by providing scholarships in honor of its founder.
The first scholarships at The Crossing were distributed in 2018.
Veliky said the group would love to add members. For those interested in becoming part of the club, contact Mike Veliky through email at cmv001@aol.com, or send a message through the organization’s Facebook page Southside Virginia Landsharks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.