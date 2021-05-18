RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam reminded Virginians about the “It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action” taking place today, Tuesday, May 18 to help Virginia residents make a plan to get vaccinated. Virginians are encouraged to get involved in their communities by serving as trusted messengers and amplifying the Commonwealth’s vaccination efforts.
“I’m proud of Virginia’s vaccination progress, which has helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in our Commonwealth to its lowest level in over a year,” said Northam. “Putting this pandemic behind us once and for all requires everyone doing their part—that means making sure you are informed, getting your free COVID-19 vaccine, and helping your friends, family members, and neighbors make a plan to get vaccinated.”
To participate in the It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action, Virginians are invited to:
• Get your shot and help others make a plan to get vaccinated. Getting a shot has never been easier—vaccines are readily available at many supermarket pharmacies, hospitals, doctor’s offices, local health department clinics, and state run Community Vaccination Centers. To find a vaccine provider near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov, call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682), or text your zip code to GETVAX (428829). Call center representatives are available to from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday. All Virginia residents ages 12 and over are eligible to get vaccinated.
