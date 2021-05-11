Richmond, VA - On Monday, Glenn Youngkin persevered through one of the most competitive statewide nominations in Virginia political history and won the Republican Party of Virginia's gubernatorial nomination. He will carry the Republican Party banner across the Commonwealth as the Republican candidate for governor on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Youngkin is a homegrown Virginian who grew up in Richmond and Virginia Beach.
Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson offered the following comment:
"It is with great pleasure that I announce Glenn Youngkin as our Party nominee for governor of Virginia. Glenn ran a fantastic and flawless campaign, and I look forward to throwing my full support and the full force of the Republican Party of Virginia behind him in the coming months. I eagerly await his election on November 2, 2021, and his inauguration on January 15, 2022.
"I sincerely thank Amanda Chase, Kirk Cox, Peter Doran, Sergio de la Peña, Pete Snyder, and Octavia Johnson for stepping up for our Party. Their time, dedication, and sacrifice to the Republican Party has made immeasurable contributions to our Commonwealth, and it is my sincere hope that this isn't the last time we see them in the political arena.
"If Republicans are going to win in November, we must unite behind our nominees. We have the momentum, energy, and grassroots organization to send good, solid Republicans to Richmond - and we're going to fight harder than ever to ensure we do just that."
