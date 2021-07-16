Patricia Delano is the second Emporia Rotary Club member to earn the prestigious honor of becoming a Paul Harris Fellow in two weeks.
Rotary International established the award in 1957 for individuals contributing $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation. Delano is the latest of many Emporia Rotarians to earn the honor. Rotary Club President Thelma Atkins-Riley presented the Paul Harris Fellow pin to Delano. The long-time Emporia Rotarian served as the club's president in 2012-13.
Through the years, Rotary has grown into more than 28,000 clubs and more than one million members. It's most known for its battle to eradicate polio worldwide.
Rotary International's fight to eliminate polio started in 1979. Since 1988 the disease has nearly disappeared. In 2019 Afghanistan and Pakistan were the only nations with reported cases of polio. All Rotary clubs assist in eradicating polio, but service to their respective local municipalities is a vital part of the mission.
The Emporia Rotary Club annually decides on a local community project to help the community. It's more known for helping high school seniors pursue a college education. The club has distributed approximately $200,000 in scholarship money to local high school seniors since 1982.
The Emporia Rotary Club has a strong history of its members going the extra mile to improve Emporia-Greensville citizens' lives. Delano is the latest example. Following the Service Above Self motto through action, she is the latest Paul Harris Fellow honoree of the Emporia Rotary Club.
