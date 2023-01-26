RICHMOND – On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, the Commonwealth will graduate its 137th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 31 new troopers will be presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at 10 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County. Governor Glenn Youngkin will speak at the graduation ceremony.
The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 137th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy June 30, 2022.
The soon-to-be graduates of the 137th Basic Session are from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York and the countries of the Dominican Republic and Egypt.
Upon graduation, the new troopers will report to their individual duty assignments across Virginia. For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.
137th BASIC GRADUATING CLASS
Name - Hometown - Assignment
Ahmad Mahmoud Abuali - Pompton Lakes, New Jersey - Springfield
Devon Gene Bridger - North Port, Florida - Shenandoah
Barry Joseph Calamusa - Remlap, Alabama - Page
Shannon Kelley Callahan - Leesburg - Accomack
Jonathan Seth Carrington - South Boston - Sussex
William Guy Chester - Warrenton - York
Brandon Lee Collins - Suffolk - Portsmouth/Suffolk/Chesapeake
Candy Estefani Cruceta - Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic - James City
Trevor Thomas Cullen - Fishkill, New York - Arlington/Fairfax
Jacob Alexander Culp - Forest - Gloucester
Keith William Damian - Fairfax - Springfield
Devin Matthew Dews - Appomattox - Amelia
Shane Daniel Drayton - Manahawkin, New Jersey - Lancaster
Cody Lawrence Fisher - Halifax - Halifax
Luke Douglas Heard - Suffolk - Hampton/Newport News
Caleb Alexander Hubbard - Meadows of Dan - Greensville
Carson Alexander Jeffris - Fairfax - Orange
Bryce Zachary Johnson - Fairfax - Albemarle
Caleb Owen Konopa - Winchester - Albemarle
Caroline VanOsten Lehman - Natural Bridge - Louisa
Zackary James Lehman - Christiansburg - Hanover/Henrico
Dustin Blaine Mays - Rockbridge - Charlotte
Gilson Alexander Maza Jaramillo - Newark, NewJersey - Westmoreland
William Aaron Miller - Summersville - Hanover/Henrico
Ronald Blake Murphy - Culpeper - Orange
William Rallins, IV - New York, New York - Portsmouth/Suffolk/Chesapeake
Trey Royal Sullivan - New London, Connecticut - Surry
Cong Thien Truong - Oakland, California - Hampton/Newport News
David Matthew Vaeth - Blue Ridge - Pittsylvania
Mallory Ann Yowell - Charlottesville - Mathews
George Fouad Zaki - Cairo, Egypt - Hanover/Henrico
