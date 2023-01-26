-

RICHMOND – On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, the Commonwealth will graduate its 137th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 31 new troopers will be presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at 10 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County. Governor Glenn Youngkin will speak at the graduation ceremony.

The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 137th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy June 30, 2022.

The soon-to-be graduates of the 137th Basic Session are from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York and the countries of the Dominican Republic and Egypt.

Upon graduation, the new troopers will report to their individual duty assignments across Virginia. For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.

137th BASIC GRADUATING CLASS

Name - Hometown - Assignment

Ahmad Mahmoud Abuali - Pompton Lakes, New Jersey - Springfield

Devon Gene Bridger - North Port, Florida - Shenandoah

Barry Joseph Calamusa - Remlap, Alabama - Page

Shannon Kelley Callahan - Leesburg - Accomack

Jonathan Seth Carrington - South Boston - Sussex

William Guy Chester - Warrenton - York

Brandon Lee Collins - Suffolk - Portsmouth/Suffolk/Chesapeake

Candy Estefani Cruceta - Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic - James City

Trevor Thomas Cullen - Fishkill, New York - Arlington/Fairfax

Jacob Alexander Culp - Forest - Gloucester

Keith William Damian - Fairfax - Springfield

Devin Matthew Dews - Appomattox  - Amelia

Shane Daniel Drayton - Manahawkin, New Jersey - Lancaster

Cody Lawrence Fisher - Halifax - Halifax

Luke Douglas Heard - Suffolk - Hampton/Newport News

Caleb Alexander Hubbard - Meadows of Dan -  Greensville

Carson Alexander Jeffris - Fairfax - Orange

Bryce Zachary Johnson - Fairfax - Albemarle

Caleb Owen Konopa - Winchester - Albemarle

Caroline VanOsten Lehman - Natural Bridge - Louisa

Zackary James Lehman - Christiansburg - Hanover/Henrico

Dustin Blaine Mays - Rockbridge - Charlotte

Gilson Alexander Maza Jaramillo - Newark, NewJersey - Westmoreland

William Aaron Miller - Summersville - Hanover/Henrico

Ronald Blake Murphy - Culpeper - Orange

William Rallins, IV -  New York, New York - Portsmouth/Suffolk/Chesapeake

Trey Royal Sullivan - New London, Connecticut - Surry

Cong Thien Truong - Oakland, California - Hampton/Newport News

David Matthew Vaeth - Blue Ridge - Pittsylvania

Mallory Ann Yowell - Charlottesville - Mathews

George Fouad Zaki - Cairo, Egypt - Hanover/Henrico