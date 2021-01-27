One of the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is a sharp decline in physical activity for many Americans, which can have long-term consequences on the body and the mind.
“Most people are out of their normal routines, and that makes focusing on being healthy that much more difficult,” said Kristin S. Vaughan, executive director of the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville. “For example, if people are working from home instead of in the office, there can be a temptation to snack throughout the day or to skip their usual workout. Also, if people feel cooped-up from home quarantining, they often get bored, and boredom can lead to overeating.”
Researchers at the University of California-San Francisco found a nearly 50 percent drop in daily step count measurements a month after the first pandemic declarations in March 2020. Health officials and governments advocated for social distancing measures during that time, and some areas experienced travel lockdowns.
“Governments and policymakers should be aware of the impact of social distancing on decreasing physical activity, since physical activity is an important determinant of health,” said lead author Geoffrey Tison, a UCSF Health cardiologist and assistant professor of cardiology at UCSF.
Decreased exercise, unhealthy diet, sleep issues, and increased stress are all threats to well-being, Vaughan said, and are prevalent due to the “uncertainty of life right now.”
“Exercise and nutrition are two of the most important” elements of health, she said. “Adults should aim for a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week. Regular exercise can help decrease weight, strengthen the heart, strengthen bones, reduce blood pressure and improve mood.”
“Sleep is another important component to staying healthy,” Vaughan said. “Many people underestimate the positive effects of getting enough sleep every night.”
Since the coronavirus is spread from close contact, getting outdoors as weather allows is a great way to keep active with low risk of exposure, according to the Mayo Clinic. Vaughan suggested several local spots to try, including the Greensville County High School walking track and tennis courts and the Meherrin River Trail, a walking trail with 10 exercise stations.
Doing simple exercises such as jumping jacks, squats, lunges or running in place in the front yard is an excellent place to start if someone has spent the past few months watching a lot of TV, Vaughan said. “Do each exercise for 15-30 seconds, then repeat during the commercial break.”
Before starting a new exercise routine, Vaughan recommended checking with a doctor and then starting slowly. “Increase gradually up to 30 minutes of light to moderate cardio (walking, recumbent bike, elliptical if able), five days per week. It’s also good to do strength training with light weights for muscular tone and endurance.”
Staying active brings many benefits to people over 65, and the YMCA offers “Silver Sneakers” classes that are tailored to older people and those with medical conditions. The course is offered in Emporia and in Lawrenceville at the Brunswick County Library.
Families can get healthy and have fun with group activities like trail walking, playing games in the park, planning weekly menus and cooking meals together, Vaughan said. “Set goals together and encourage each other to reach their goals and discuss progress at a family meal,” she said.
When folks are ready to head back to the gym, the YMCA is taking the proper precautions to ensure a save environment, Vaughan said.
“Every person who enters has a temperature check and is screened for COVID symptoms and exposure,” she said. Wearing masks, social distancing in fitness areas, and increased sanitation procedures also are in effect.
For those who might be experiencing financial hardship, the YMCA offers financial assistance based on household income and the number of people in the household.
For more information on exercise classes and workout facilities, visit emporiagreensvilleymca.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.