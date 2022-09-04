RICHMOND—Farmers or rural entrepreneurs who want to showcase ideas or products that could benefit Virginia agriculture and forestry have until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 15 to enter the 2022 Agricultural and Forestry Innovation Challenge.
Competitors can win up to $30,000 to use for implementing their business ideas or new enterprises.
The challenge, nicknamed the Bull Pen, is sponsored by the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture, Innovation and Rural Sustainability. It was created out of the need to increase rural entrepreneurs’ access to project funding, explained Tony Banks, senior assistant director of agriculture, development and innovation for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.
“VA FAIRS encounters many entrepreneurs who have excellent and innovative business ideas,” Banks said. “Oftentimes there aren’t traditional grants or loan programs available to help get these ideas or new enterprises off the ground or advance them to the next step. The Bull Pen will help serve these entrepreneurial endeavors in a number of ways.”
Applications can be found at vafairs.com/bullpen. To enter, applicants must complete and email their competition package to bullpen@vafairs.com. A complete package must include an application form, a video pitch, photos of applicants’ business and a completed IRS Form W-9.
