On Sept. 10 at approximately 11:00 pm, a suspect entered a business in the 1900 block of Colonial Crossings Drive and shoplifted several cases of alcohol.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing a red hoodie style jacket with the hood up and over his head, light in color denim pants, and black/red shoes. The suspect was seen leaving as a passenger in a silver 2012 Chevrolet Malibu 4 door, displaying Virginia license plate VYH-2974, heading in an unknown direction.
Any information that would assist in identifying this suspect can be reported to Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773, anonymously on the P3 tips app, or through CrimeSolvers at (804) 733-2777.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.