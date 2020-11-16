In accordance with Va. Code § 2.2-3708.2, the Richard Bland College (RBC) Committee of the William & Mary Board of Visitors will meet by electronic communication means on Tuesday, November 17 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to receive updates and review issues since their last meeting. This meeting will be held in accordance with Item 4-0.01.g of the 2020 Appropriation Act, which provides governing boards with the ability to hold meetings electronically without a quorum present while the Commonwealth is under a State of Emergency.
The meeting will be held in open session and may be accessed via the following link on the Board webpage: https://www.wm.edu/bov/rbc
All times are approximate, and the Board reserves the right to adjust its schedule as necessary. There will be no opportunity for public comment during the meeting.
