The Greensville County School Board approved the draft budget for fiscal year 2023 at its monthly board meeting Monday night at Greensville County High School. As the name suggests, this is not the final budget, as it still has to be approved by both Greensville County and the City of Emporia.
In all, the total school budget for FY2023, if accepted, will increase from $38,455,906 to $42,153,812 — a 9.61% jump over the previous fiscal year. The vast majority of that budget — more than $30 million — is expected to come from local, state, and federal funds, with just under $21 million coming from the Commonwealth.
Major highlights of the FY2023 draft budget proposal include a 5% pay increase for all staff, as well as a 10.5% increase for health insurance. For the latter expense, which amounts to roughly $230,000, 85% of that cost will be borne by the school division, with the remaining 15% to be paid for by the employees.
If possible, the school board also plans to put $2,691,348 aside for renovation efforts at the four Greensville County Public Schools, with special emphasis placed on the aging Belfield Elementary School and Greensville County High School.
To make ends meet, the school board will require an increase of $237,972 in local contributions over the previous year. This includes the “required local match” increase of $205,789 plus the remaining $32,183 to cover the 5% salary increase and 10.5% health insurance increase.
The school division also plans to keep using funds received from the American Rescue Plan, which includes three rounds of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding. The school system has already expended all of its ESSER I funding, and must use all $1.6 million of its ESSER II funding by the end of September 2023.
The vast majority of expenses in the budget, $29,403,985, are earmarked for instruction-related expenses.
A major sticking point in the draft budget is Greensville County’s average daily membership, or ADM, which has fallen below 2,000, partially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and partially as a result of chronic and growing absenteeism. The proposed budget for FY23 has been based off a predicted ADM of 1,900 students.
“This is the first time we’ve built the budget with less than 2,000 in quite some time,” said Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin M. Edwards.
Nonetheless, Edwards believes that this draft budget is a good start.
“We feel we’ve done a great job of putting forth a good budget to present, and we’re looking forward to making the recommendation of the 5% pay increase,” said Edwards.
