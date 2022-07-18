WILMINGTON, N.C. —On Friday, Franklin Joseph Dangerfield, 35, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, received a 20-year prison sentence for a Sept. 5, 2020, interstate shooting spree that ended in Emporia.
Dangerfield faced charges of possessing an unregistered short-barrell shotgun, transporting an unregistered firearm across state lines, and transporting an unlicensed prohibited weapon.
Dangerfield drove his black Silverado pickup truck from his South Carolina home through North Carolina and shot at vehicles on Interstate 95. The first report of a gunshot coming from the truck was in Robeson County, North Carolina, approximately 11 miles from the South Carolina border. A Nash County deputy intercepted Dangerfield's truck at mile-marker 144 in Nash County. Halifax County, North Carolina, and Northampton County, North Carolina, deputies joined the high-speed chase into Greensville County. The pursuit went through three North Carolina counties before ending in Emporia when Dangerfield crashed his truck at exit 11.
During Dangerfield's shooting spree, one woman was hit by gunfire in the torso area. After getting treated at a medical facility in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, she was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina. A second woman suffered injuries from shattered glass from shotgun pellets. She was transported to a medical facility in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. A Nash County deputy sustained injuries during the crash in Emporia.
Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said the pursuit topped speeds of more than 100 miles per hour before the crash in Emporia.
"He spun out of control and went into a median area and partially overturned," Stone said. "He had a sawed off shotgun in the vehicle — a weapon of mass destruction."
Authorities took Dangerfield to a hospital for treatment for his injuries suffered during the crash. Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms agents officially arrested Dangerfield on Sept. 9, 2020.
