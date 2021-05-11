This week in Virginia, we celebrate National Hospital Week (May 9-15, 2021) after enduring an incredibly challenging year caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic and all the harm it caused. On reflection, the past year has been one of sadness due to so many losses, and of triumph of the human spirit exemplified by the resilience of so many, including Virginia hospitals, health systems, and their teams of dedicated caregivers who have made great sacrifices to serve their communities.
In commemoration of Hospital Week 2021 and the critically important work of Virginia hospitals, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) is pleased to publicly share an official proclamation from Virginia Governor Ralph S. Northam, MD, praising hospitals and their teams for all they have done and continue to do each day to care for Virginians. VHHA has also created a video highlighting some of the immense contributions made by the people working in the Association’s 26 member health systems representing 110 acute care, children’s, rehabilitation, psychiatric, and specialty hospitals.
