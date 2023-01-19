LAWRENCEVILLE – Norman Rice, 49, from South Hill, Virginia is charged with violation of a protective order at 12:42 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. D. Peter was dispatched to Christanna Highway for a call about a violation of an emergency protective order. The reporting party stated her brother was at the residence while the emergency protective order was in place. Dispatch emailed a copy of the emergency protective or4der to Peter and he verified that the emergency protective order was in place until Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Also in the EPO it showed that the caller was granted the residence and Rice was not to be at the residence.
On scene Peter saw the side door of the residence open. He had dispatch call the reporting party back to have her step outside. As they were waiting, Rice excited the side door where Sergeant Harding and Peter identified Rice and placed him in hand restraints. Rice was told he was being detained for the violation of the protective order. He stated he thought the protective order was no longer in affect because it was the 3rd. Peter then spoke with the caller and she stated that she wanted Rice charged for the violation. The caller also stated that she had gone to court and obtained a preliminary protective order. Rice was then placed under arrest and transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail. A warrant was obtained and Rice was held on no bond.
