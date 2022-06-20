Authorities are still searching for four inmates identified as, Corey Branch, Tavares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw who were each discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Complex, the Petersburg’s satellite camp located in Prince George County, Virginia on Saturday, June 8, 2022, around 1:45 a.m. according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Corey Branch, 41, was sentenced to a 160-month sentence for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Branch is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.
Tavares Lajuane Graham was sentenced to an aggregate 120 months for possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine and over 28 grams of cocaine base. He was also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Graham is a 44-year-old Black male with brown eyes. He is about 6-foot 2-inches tall and weighs around 245 pounds.
Lamonte Rashawn Willis was sentenced to a 216-month sentence for possessing and concealing a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Willis is a 30-year-old Black male with brown eyes. He is 6-foot 2-inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds.
Kareem Allen Shaw was sentenced to a 194-month sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a measurable quantity of heroin. Shaw is a 46-year-old Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighs around 167 pounds.
An internal investigation has been initiated. The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified. Anyone with information about these individuals should contact the United States Marshals Service at (804) 545-8501.
