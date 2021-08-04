All July, students at E.W. Wyatt Middle School have participated in summer enrichment programs. These courses are designed to help educate students during the summer months, while also allowing them to discover and explore new passions in fields they might not get to dive into during the normal school year.
One of this year’s courses has been remodeled to fit in more opportunities for students to engage – Crime Scene Investigation and Creative Scientific Investigation. Spearheaded by CSI Facilitator Joy Drake Mitchell, students grades 6-8 spent the month participating in various fun experiments and forensic activities.
Psych coordinator Bonnie Hawkins helps Mitchell run the program.
“This is my eighth year doing CSI,” Mitchell said. “I love the science of it. I just love the mystery of it all. The children love it. They love the experiments. They love doing the investigations. They like doing the mock courtroom.”
Lt. Detective Troy Hawkins from the Emporia Police Department showed students how investigators lift footprints from a crime scene. Hawkins also helped students participate in a mock trial. Students were able to play the roles of a judge, defense attorney, bailiffs and jurors to make a courtroom come together.
Hawkins said he enjoys seeing students participate in something that they elected to do because it shows they have a passion for what he’s teaching them.
“Obviously they’re in this class because they’re interested in crime scene investigation,” Det. Hawkins said. “Hopefully, we gave them a little more to peak their interest even more.”
