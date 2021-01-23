SOUTH HILL – The Virginia Health Care Foundation (VHCF) has awarded VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) $56,000 to help underwrite the salary and benefits of a full-time dentist at its Family Dental Clinic. The Dental Clinic provides full-time dental and oral health services to the residents of South Hill and surrounding counties.
VCU Health CMH is a nonprofit community hospital that has served the South Hill community for more than 60 years. With support from VHCF, the VCU Health CMH Family Dental Clinic opened in the fall of 2018.
“The Virginia Health Care Foundation is proud to support the VCU Health CMH Family Clinic’s dental program,” said Deborah Oswalt, VHCF’s Executive Director. “Oral health is a critical component of overall health, but over 3.2 million Virginians have no dental insurance. As a result, the cost of even routine dental cleanings can be out of reach for many Virginians. The VHCF-funded dentist will help ensure residents of South Hill have access to the oral health care they need.”
The grant to CMH is one of 11 grants, totaling more than $1.2 million, recently awarded by VHCF to health safety net organizations throughout Virginia. These grants will increase access to medical, dental, and behavioral health care services for uninsured and medically underserved Virginians in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Virginia Health Care Foundation is a non-profit public/private partnership with a mission to increase access to primary health care for uninsured and medically underserved Virginians. The Foundation was initiated by the General Assembly and its Joint Commission on Health Care in 1992. Since its inception, it has funded 437 community-based projects across the Commonwealth, and its programs and partnerships have touched the lives of more than 700,000 uninsured Virginians.
For more information ,visit www.vhcf.org or call (804) 828-5804.
