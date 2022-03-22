The past year has been marked by mass resignation in the job market, particularly in the education sector. Greensville County Public Schools, which has been hit as hard by the “great resignation” as anyone else, took time at Monday night’s board meeting to acknowledge many of the former GCPS students who returned to the area to work for the school system in some capacity.
40 school employees from Wyatt Middle School and Greensville County High School, as well as the GCPS Central Office, were honored on Monday night, all of them GCHS alumni who graduated as early as 1973.
Among the honorees were Belinda D. Astrop of the Greensville County Board of Supervisors (Class of 1989), as well as Eagles girls’ basketball coach Sharon Manning-Randolph (Class of 1987) and football coach Mario Walton (class of 1989). Both coaches had great success this past season in leading their teams to district championships in their respective sports.
“We want to celebrate all the faculty and staff who came back to Greensville County Public Schools,” said Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards. “You have many places to go, but you came back home…to help the next group of young people lead their educational endeavors, and you are at the forefront of that.”
“Local heroes” from other schools in the system will be honored at next month’s board meeting.
