-

A 2008 Chevrolet HHR, traveling westbound, drifted into the eastbound lanes and struck a 2024 medical transport van head on this morning in Sussex County.

 VSP photo

Virginia State Police are currently on scene of a traffic crash that occurred on  Route 460 at Route 604, in Sussex County.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:13 AM when a 2008 Chevrolet HHR, traveling westbound, drifted into the eastbound lanes and struck a 2024 medical transport van head on.  The medical transport was transporting one patient and one 6 year old child.

Stephen Ray Batten, of Petersburg, Virginia, and driver of the Chevrolet was transported with non-life threatening injuries, and charged with; driving with no operator's license, no seatbelt, and reckless driving/failure to maintain control. Neither speed nor alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. 

The driver and passengers of the transport van were uninjured.