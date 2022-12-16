Virginia State Police are currently on scene of a traffic crash that occurred on Route 460 at Route 604, in Sussex County.
The crash occurred at approximately 8:13 AM when a 2008 Chevrolet HHR, traveling westbound, drifted into the eastbound lanes and struck a 2024 medical transport van head on. The medical transport was transporting one patient and one 6 year old child.
Stephen Ray Batten, of Petersburg, Virginia, and driver of the Chevrolet was transported with non-life threatening injuries, and charged with; driving with no operator's license, no seatbelt, and reckless driving/failure to maintain control. Neither speed nor alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.
The driver and passengers of the transport van were uninjured.
