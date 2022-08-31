DISPUTANTA — Aug. 5 was a red-letter day for Prince George Electric Cooperative, its RURALBAND subsidiary and especially for a longtime co-op member, Dr. Dale Cupp. That was the day that RURALBAND brought high-speed internet fiber service for the first time to his rural veterinary practice, Cabin Point Veterinary Hospital & Equine Service, a mile down a gravel road in Disputanta.
That ribbon cutting ceremony represents the first connection under a Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grant and officials called it a step forward toward ensuring everyone in Sussex County who wants broadband will be able to get it by the end of 2023.
“Our internet service has been horrible,” said Cupp of his excitement about the benefits this will bring to his 24 year Disputanta veterinary practice. “I go three days and can’t get my email, so we’ve been looking for this for a long time.”
“We’re going to leave no home left unserved,” said Casey Logan, president and CEO of PGEC and RURALBAND, who noted two of every three new businesses in Virginia are at-home.
Sussex County Administrator Richard Douglas said having broadband available across Sussex will be “transformational for us.”
Other dignitaries included Del. Otto Wachsmann, whose 75th District includes Greensville County; Susan B. Seward, chair of the Sussex Board of Supervisors; Supervisor Rufus E. Tyler Sr.; Waverly Mayor Angela McPhaul; Jesse Hellyer, board chair of the Sussex Chamber of Commerce and Frank Irving of the Sussex Public Service Authority.
Logan said PGEC “has been fortunate” to work with Sussex County on the project, as well as with other entities. Dominion Energy, Community Electric Cooperative, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative and Southside Electric Cooperative all serve parts of Sussex, but the PGEC subsidiary will wire all customers, regardless of electric provider.
“We’re changing lives in our communities; we’re making a difference,” he continued. “We’re hopefully going to keep people in our communities, kids who want to go to school or go to college over the internet, we’re giving them those opportunities.
