RICHMOND - All Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) full-service customer service centers will be closed on the following days for state holidays and observances:
• January 17: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
• February 21: George Washington Day
• May 30: Memorial Day
• June 20: Juneteenth (Observed)
• July 4: Independence Day
• September 5: Labor Day
• October 10: Columbus Day and Yorktown Victory Day
• November 8: Election Day
• November 11: Veterans Day
The winter holiday schedule will be announced at a later date.
DMV customers are encouraged to take advantage of more than 50 transactions available online at dmvNOW.com or through the mail during holiday closures.
Also, some DMV Select locations, run mostly by local governments, may operate outside of the state holiday closing schedule. DMV Select offices process mostly vehicle-related transactions including registration renewals, titles and license plates; driver’s licenses and ID card services are not available. To find out if a DMV Select in your area is open on a state holiday and whether an appointment is required, visit dmvNOW.com/DMVSelect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.