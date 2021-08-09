A woman and her two 10-year-old daughters are dead following a single-vehicle crash on Slagles Lake Road late Thursday afternoon.
Virginia State Police said that the woman, 30-year-old Raven Symone Mason of Jarratt, was traveling northbound on Slagles Lake Road in a 2012 Ford Taurus at approximately 3:40 p.m. Police believe Mason lost control of her vehicle, running off the road and striking a guardrail. After contacting the rail, the vehicle veered down the embankment where it was briefly airborne before landing in a creek bank below.
Mason and both children died upon impact. Police say all occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the incident.
Slagles Lake Road was shut down and blocked off for the investigation. The length of road was reopened to traffice at 7:49 p.m.
