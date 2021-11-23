On Monday, the Virginia State Police investigated a single vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality. Investigations reveal that the driver of a 1999 Western Star Tractor Trailer, Linda G. Tomlin, was traveling southbound on Old Myrtle Road, loaded with logs. Tomlin, ran off the road onto the soft shoulder, causing the tractor trailer to turn on its side. The cab was crushed by the logs that were being carried in the rear of the trailer.
Tomlin, 54, of Emporia, Virginia, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Tomlin was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.