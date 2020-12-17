At approximately 8:14 a.m. this morning (Dec 17) a troopers vehicle was struck by a Jeep that had lost control.
The incident occurred on Route 199/eastbound at Mooretown Road, York County. The driver of a 1998 Jeep Cherokee, Katrina Longest, lost control of the vehicle causing it to spin out, striking the bridge overpass and into the rear of the state troopers vehicle. No injuries were sustained by Longest or the trooper .
Longest was charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain proper control and defective equipment (bald rear tires).
