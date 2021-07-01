The Virginia heat signals the return of summer, and for the first time in two years, the return of football to the Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association, who are wrapping up their spring baseball and softball all-star seasons.
EGRA President Chelsea Taylor said there has been a lot to love about kids being back on the field, and that all-star teams have really impressed in their games thus far.
“It’s been a really good season so far,” Taylor said. “It was good to everybody back out on the field. The kids really loved being able to see their friends and interact with them and socialize… to be normal again. It was really nice; we had a really good season.
The boys 9-10 Minors team finished their season last week with losses to South Hill and Brunswick. Boys 7-8 Coach Pitch and 11-12 Ozone played their respective tournaments in South Hill this past weekend.
EGRA girls’ softball teams found great success this season. Both the 11-12 Ponytails and 13-15 Belles teams went undefeated in home tournaments two weekends ago.
Both teams will play in state Dixie Youth tournaments beginning July 9. The Ponytails are heading to Charlotte, and the Belles will play in Dinwiddie. The 7-8 Darlings team won its scrimmage against Prince George last weekend as well.
The boys Babe Ruth teams are still playing in their regular season. The 13-15 Babe Ruth team played their area tournament in Lunenburg last weekend, and the Senior 16-18 Babe Ruth team will play their tournament against Center Chesterfield in the near future.
Now, EGRA is gearing up for the return to the gridiron. Football sign-ups have closed, and practices are set to begin in July. Games will begin on Aug. 21.
Football is divided into four leagues by age group. Flag football for ages 5-7; Minor, ages 8-9; Junior Varsity, ages 10-11; and Varsity ages 12-13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.