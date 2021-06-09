PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Prince George Police officers located a man suffering from several gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by Prince George Fire and EMS after responding to the 4500 block of Martinson Lane on June 2.
A suspect has been apprehended and taken into custody. The shooting is under investigation at the time of this writing and there is no related threat to the public, according to the Prince George Police Department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. A text can be sent anonymously by adding 274 637 (CRIMES) to the contacts list on a cell phone and text “igotcha” along with your message or tip.
