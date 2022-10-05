Washington, D.C. – On Monday, Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced the launch of his annual Veteran of the Year program to honor the service of veterans living in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District.
“Virginia’s Fourth is home to so many brave veterans who have fought to protect our freedom, and who continue to give back to their communities after their service,” said Rep. McEachin (VA-04). “The Veteran of the Year Program presents a time for us to recognize the veterans who have dedicated their lives to our nation & their communities. As the son of an Army veteran, I am committed to preserving the legacy of our troops and honoring their service.”
Eligible nominees must be honorably discharged veterans of any of the U.S. Armed Services and currently living in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District. Nominations for the Veteran of the Year are due by November 1st, 2022 and should be submitted here.
Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Reynolds from Richmond, Virginia was the 2021 recipient of the Veteran of the Year award.
