On Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, 185 members of The Lake Gaston Ladies Club joined together for their monthly luncheon meeting at the Family Life Center at Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Gasburg. Vice President Valerie Ruch opened the meeting and welcomed new members and guests. Peter Holloway of Lakeland Cultural Arts Center sang God Bless America and led the ladies in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Suzi Bumgarner (absent) and Mary Lou Cheney were wished a Happy 90th Birthday and Mary Lou was presented with a gift. Special anniversaries and January birthdays were announced, with Gayle Wright winning the monthly birthday surprise gift.
The ladies were delighted to hear that its club membership has now grown to 500 and that through their generosity over the last four monthly meetings four checks for more than $500 each were given to four local food banks: John 3:16, Loaves and Fishes, Project Restoration, and Ray of Hope. The club is also excited to share that it has three Community Cupboards built by the local Lions Club which will be placed at Olive Branch United Methodist Church in Gasburg, at the Ebony Fire Department, and at Furr’s Deli in Bracey. The Cupboards will be stocked with food for anyone in the community in need of food.
Peter Holloway was the club’s monthly speaker. He spoke about the wonderful new facility in Littleton and the many programs that the Lakeland Cultural Arts Center is now offering for the community. Whether it’s music, movies, or live theater performances, the programming is varied and offered at various times during the week to accommodate different populations. He also announced that the Center recently received a Levitt Foundation grant that will fund 10 concerts for each of the next three years starting this summer.
Kay Powell offered a special devotion; and a delicious lunch was catered by The Kitchen Table, Gasburg. Activity group coordinators shared some of their upcoming 2023 plans, and three new activity groups were introduced: Bird Watching, Whine Not, and a drama group. Barb Wardigo won $100 in the Charitable Giving raffle.
The February LGLC meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 21, at the PHCC Family Life Center, Gasburg. Personal Fitness Trainer Maribeth Hodge will demonstrate chair exercises with the ladies being invited to join at their seats.
The purpose of the LGLC is to promote friendship among the members, allow women from the Lake Gaston area to meet and become acquainted through fun and fellowship, to share mutual interests, and to participate in a variety of activities by LGLC activity groups. If you live lakefront or in a lakefront community, you can be a part of this awesome group of ladies. Membership information is available from Debbie Gravanda, Membership Chair, at debbie@gravanda.com.
