LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors approved a request submitted by Consdan International, LLC/BluFume to rezone property from Agricultural (A-1) to Industrial (I-1). The rezoning application dealt with a 26.04-acre property located adjacent to 21776 Governor Harrison Parkway, Freeman, Virginia.
Alreda Jarrett Reynolds, Director of Economic Development, asked the supervisors to fast track the rezoning application and the supervisors agreed.
The Brunswick County Planning Commission held a public hearing on the rezoning request on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 and the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the Brunswick County Government Building, 228 North Main Street.
At the public hearing held on March 16, George E. Morrison, III, Director of Planning, said the subject property is located on the south side of Governor Harrison Parkway (Highway 58, approximately 1,000 feet east of the intersection of Freemans Cross Road (State Route 634) and Governor Harrison Parkway, located in the Sturgeon Magisterial and Powellton Election Districts.
The applicant requested to rezone the property to construct, operate and maintain a wood fumigation facility that will use the property for fumigation of wood in preparation for international trade of wood projects.
Morrison said at the hearing held by the Planning Commission three persons spoke in favor and four spoke in opposition to the request. The Planning Department received three letters, two in opposition and one in favor of the proposed rezoning. At the conclusion of the public hearing, the Planning Commission voted six to two with one abstention to recommend approval of Rezoning Case #22-001 to the Board of Supervisors.
Prior to the vote Leslie Quig, owner of Blufume LLC spoke to address the concerns and opportunities of Blufume and Consdan International LLC in bring its footprint to Brunswick County.
“Methyl Bromide was one of a 100 chemicals targeted by the Montreal Protocol. The focus was to restore the ozone layer and restoration was achieved. They also set forth exceptions for critical use, quarantine and pre-shipment and set guidelines in which the Department of Environmental Quality oversees. DEQ had been a very vital part of this two-year journey and again has made several site visits.
“We spent millions of dollars on equipment and are set to install a new piece of equipment that will be the first in Virginia, 2nd on the East Coast and only 284 are in the USA. We now have an increasing line of hardwood products we sell – Amazon, Wayfair and out online store. We are renovating a 126,000 foot warehouse, created a second yard and added a trucking company and most important gave hope back to a community that has lot it. Brunswick County is open for business and Blufume would be honored to call it home and say we are also open for business,” Quiq stated.
The owner of Premier Pest Control spoke in favor of the rezoning request. She and her husband have over 20 years combined in pest control and have been owners for over 5 years. She said the team would be working with Blufume to fumigate logs for fungus and various invasive species that are not found in other countries, just as other countries must do the same for various commodities entering our country. The owner emphasized that safety is their main priority.
“Safety for my team is always at the forefront of my mind, and now the citizens of Brunswick County will be a priority as well. Methyl Bromide is a regulated chemical that neither myself nor my team will take lightly. We will have an extensive emergency plan in place, and my team will know how to react to different scenarios promptly and efficiently. There will always be 2 people on site during the fumigation process.
“All equipment will be checked, and pressure tested prior to each use to ensure proper chemical distribution. There will be running water on site, as well as a well-lit area. Methyl Bromide will always be kept in a locked and secured location when not in use. My team will always be aware of any weather restrictions that may occur during the entire fumigation process, such as severe thunderstorms, high winds and the occasional tropical store/hurricane. Depending on the weather/temperature, we will be able to advise Leslie if we need to delay any fumigations that are planning during that period of unsettled weather.
“There are specific formulas that we must go by to determine the amount of Methyl Bromide that we can use during the fumigation process. This formula varies by temperature, for example, the warmer it is, the less we use and vice versa. A common misconception is how long the chemical is presented. The chemical is introduced long enough for the required amount to enter the cargo container. That only takes up to 30 minutes. Once all of the chemical is established, is when the fumigation time begins. Aeration will begin at the end of the exposure period.
“I will close by saying that starting a fumigation plant is not something that my husband and I have taken lightly. We will comply with the law, the label, DEQ and other agencies as appropriate at all times that fumigation is in progress. We will monitor the fumigation and buffer area for any curious passersby and ensure that they are kept out of the area for their safety. As I stated earlier, safety is our number one priority, both for our team and the citizens of Brunswick County.
“We look forward to safely and efficiently working in Brunswick County. Thank you for your time and consideration,” the owner stated.
Brian A. Weltch, Mayor of the Town of Burkeville, wrote a letter of support for Leslie Quig and Consdan.
Supervisor John Zubrod asked Quig to provide training for the local fire departments that would respond to the facility, specifically training in dealing with the chemicals. Quig agreed to provide the training.
An engineer with the Environmental Protection Agency spoke in favor of the company.
