Last Friday, when Wakefield Town Clerk Ann Monahan retired after 39 years serving the people of the town, some folks in Wakefield decided they needed to do something special to commemorate the occasion. So, they organized a Surprise Retirement Parade in her honor. The next day, Monahan said that to call the celebration a surprise celebration was an understatement.
“I was just shocked!” Monahan exclaimed. “Just to see all the people from the town! I had no idea. My kids didn’t give it away, my husband didn’t give it away, my grandkids didn’t give it away – I had no idea! I was not expecting anything like that, and everybody was just wonderful. So many people came by and brought balloons and flowers and treats and I’m just really overwhelmed.”
Monahan said that her favorite thing about working for the Town of Wakefield just shy of 40 years was, “The people. Meeting and getting to know the people of Wakefield. I started out waiting on the grandparents and parents and now I have been waiting on their kids and their families. When you work in a town for 40 years you meet some really wonderful people, and I will miss them. I really will. And the people I work with. I enjoyed everybody that I worked with.”
Robyn Croft, Treasurer of the Town of Wakefield, was one of the people Monahan has worked with as well as one of the instigators of the event, and she explained that she had a special reason for wanting to make Monahan’s retirement celebration memorable.
“I have loved, loved, loved working with Ann over this last year,” she said. “She’s taught me a lot and made me feel very welcomed and comfortable. She is very kind. She is very helpful and when people call the town everybody WANTS to speak to Mrs. Monahan. They have worked with her all these years and they know she is going to have the answers they need. She is going to be truly missed by everyone.”
Croft said that several people worked hard to assure that the day was special from serving a huge banana pudding rather than a cake, “because that’s her favorite” to organizing the parade of cars filled with well-wishers who hid down the street until directed to drive by in front of Town Hall just as Monahan was exiting to go home. She credited Pam Jones with spearheading the effort, and thanks here laughed about the lengths to which everyone went to keep everything a secret, including leaving after work with Monahan the day before, then circling back once she was out of sight to decorate the office for Friday’s fun.
As for her favorite thing about the day, Monahan said, “Probably the parade. It was so unexpected. And all day having council members drop by, customers calling to wish me luck, people sent food… everybody said, “We really appreciate your service to the town all these years. I was really touched by it all.”
After sharing that she plans to start off her retirement working in her yard, taking time to be with her grandchildren, and “just enjoying it for a while” she paused, then reflected, “It doesn’t seem like 40 years. Yesterday was an emotional day anyway, and I still can’t believe everything that everyone did. It was just a wonderful tribute and I am so very grateful. I really appreciated everything everyone did yesterday. It really made my last day very special.”
