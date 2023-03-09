UVA player

During a game between North Carolina and Virginia in the 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 9, 2023. (Photo by Nell Redmond/ACC)

 ACC
North Carolina did their best to hang around and save their NCAA Tournament hopes, but they fell short to UVA in the 2023 ACC Tournament quarterfinals Thursday night, 68-59.
 

