The Greensville County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to reappropriate funds given to Greensville County Public Schools to purchase a facility for the development of an alternative learning center for the school division, which would be named the “I Believe Academy.”
The proposed sale is between GCPS and the owners of First Baptist Church, located directly beside Greensville Elementary School on Rt. 301. GCPS Superintendent Dr. Kim Evans informed the Board that talks between the two bodies have stalled in recent weeks.
Evans told the Greensville County School Board Tuesday that the sale would cost an estimated $325,000.
“We were expecting to have this sale completed by now,” Astrop told the Board, “however due to delays on the part of the seller, we have not been able to do so.”
Evans said during the last contact with the sellers on Feb. 18, the owners of the church expressed they were still committed to the sale. She asked the Board that the money in the FY 2021 budget used for the sale be reappropriated to the FY 2022 budget for the same purpose, should the sale not be completed by the end of the current fiscal year.
The Board voted 3-0 to approve the reappropriation. Board member Tony Conwell was not present during Monday’s meeting.
