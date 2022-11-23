CHESAPEAKE — According to the Associated Press, multiple people are dead, and others are wounded following a Tuesday night shooting at a Virginia Walmart. Police responded to a call of a reported shooting at approximately 10:15 p.m.
Chesapeake police spokesman Leo Kosinski did not give an absolute number of fatalities. Seven have been confirmed. The number of fatalities is expected to be released today. Officers believe there was one shooter who is dead. Several wounded were transported to the hospital.
“We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store," a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement. "We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates."
Kosinski did not know how the shooter died, but didn’t believe he was shot by law enforcement.
"Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I’ll be monitoring developments closely,” Senator Mark Warner-D tweeted.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.