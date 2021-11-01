Many Virginia voters have already made their voices heard through early voting. On Tuesday, more citizens will cast ballots for statewide and local candidates to represent their interests for the next four years.
Voters of Emporia and Greensville County will have their say in who replaces the outgoing governor Ralph Northam. The Wason Center polling has the statewide races in a dead heat.
In a race receiving national attention, former governor Terry McAuliffe-D seeks a return to the governor’s mansion, a position he held from 2014-2018. Businessman Glenn A. Youngkin-R aims to become the first Republican to win statewide office since 2009. Princess L. Blanding is on the ballot representing the Liberation Party. Republicans believe they have an opportunity to win the other two statewide elections.
Winsome R. Sears-R and Hayla S. Ayala-D are vying for lieutenant governor of the Commonwealth.
Attorney General Mark R. Herring-D is seeking his third term. He is in a tightly contested race with republican Jason S. Miyares.
The contest for the Virginia House of Delegates 75th District between incumbent Roslyn C. Tyler-D and H. Otto Wachsman, Jr.-R is expected to be close, as it was in 2017 When Tyler won by less than 1%. Tyler is seeking her fifth term in the Virginia House.
Locally, City of Emporia voters will decide whether pari-mutuel betting will be permitted in the locality. The issue decides if Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has the opportunity to set shop in the city.
The only contested race is for treasurer. Karen A. Taylor currently fills the seat. Taylor replaced long-time treasurer William (Billy) Harris, who died unexpectedly last year. C. Jay Osburn is challenging Taylor for the position.
Incumbents City Sheriff D. Keith Prince and Commissioner of Revenue Joyce Edwards Prince are running unopposed.
In Greensville County District 4, Rustin R. Jessee is running unopposed for Greensville County School Board. Incumbent Drexel Pierce is not running for re-election.
The polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Here are the sites to cast your ballot:
City of Emporia:
Precinct 101 Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad Building 513 South Main Street
Precinct 201 Royal Baptist Church 106 West Atlantic Street
Precinct 301 Emporia Municipal Building 201 South Main Street
Precinct 401 Greensville County HS Band Room 309 Harding Street
Precinct 501 Greensville Volunteer Fire Department 209 Halifax Street
Precinct 601 Greensville County HS Band Room 309 Harding Street
Precinct 701 Greensville Volunteer Fire Department 209 Halifax Street
Greensville County:
Election District I
Precinct 101 Skipper Voting House, 4900 Skippers Road, Skippers
Precinct 102 Taylor Mill Voting House, 8215 Low Ground Road, Emporia
Precinct 103 Zion Voting House, 1986 Skippers Road, Emporia
Election District II
Precinct 201 Hicksford Polling Place, 1775 Dry Bread Road, Emporia
Precinct 202 Brink Ruritan Club, 5926 Brink Road, Emporia
Election District III
Precinct 302 Belfield Polling Place, 20 Robinson Lane, Emporia
Election District IV
Precinct 401 Purdy Voting House, 31 Smokey Ordinary Road, Emporia
Precinct 402 Jarratt Fire House, 414 Jarratt Avenue, Jarratt
Precinct 403 Greensville Ruritan Club, 370 Ruritan Drive, Emporia
Editors note: Be sure to follow the results as they come in on our Facebook page and emporiaindependentmessenger.com
