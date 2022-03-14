The Greensville County Board of Supervisors has established new limits on the amount of land that can be used for solar facilities in the future.
At Monday night’s board meeting, the board set aside a maximum of 7,600 acres for solar facilities, which makes up roughly 4% of the total acreage of Greensville County. Furthermore, all approved solar facilities in the county must have a minimum of 100 acres.
Other counties in Virginia have set similar limits or are considering doing so. Neighboring Brunswick County has already set a ceiling of 8,500 acres for solar projects, which makes up 2.3% of the county’s total acreage. Prince George County has a cap of 2.74%, while Culpeper County is considering setting a limit of 1%.
As of March 2022, Greensville County has approved five solar projects which amount to a total of 4,621 acres — 2.4% of the county’s total acreage. None of the projects have finished construction yet, although two are in the closing stages. These are the Greensville solar project, located on Rock Bridge and Collins Road in Skippers, and the Sadler solar project, located on Dry Bread Road.
“With five [projects] approved and none of them complete, the board kind of wanted to slow it down before we approved too many more in case we had problems,” said Greensville County Planning Director Linwood Pope. “If they turn out fine and we don’t have any problems, [the restrictions] can always be reversed.”
Before the board officially made a decision on the matter, there was a public hearing. As the issue of solar farms has done in Greensville County over the past four years, the hearing sparked impassioned debate from both sides of the aisle.
Several citizens took the podium to express their concerns about the viability of solar power for various reasons, ranging from its effects on the “rural character” of the area to possible long-term health hazards. Some argued that solar facilities should be curbed to an amount even less than 4%, as they take up space that could be used to plant crops.
“I drive by two [solar] farms on my way to my parents’ home each time I visit them,” said Darlene Parnell. “Farmland and timber no longer exist on these farms. Now, only solar panels are there. Gone are the peanut, corn, cotton, and tobacco crops that put food on the tables and clothes on our backs.”
However, others argued that the time for indecision on renewable energy had long since passed.
“We are committed to a zero carbon future because it’s the right thing to do for our rate-payers, our shareholders, our employees, our retirees, and the communities we serve.” said Laura Wilson from Dominion Energy. “We are committed to this and this is what we will do.”
