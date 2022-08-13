NaStelle Graves, left, a member of the James Solomon Russell – Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives Board of Directors, presented the members of the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors and Administration with the 2022 Christmas ornament featuring the college’s mascot, the Tiger. Graves provided a background on the ornament saying the Tiger was chosen as the mascot around 1949. The 2021 Christmas ornament featured the Saint Paul’s Memorial Chapel. The presentation was made at the July meeting. Supervisor John Zubrod, second from left, Supervisor Welton Tyler – Chair, Supervisor Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris, County Administrator Leslie Weddington, Assistant County Administrator Keli Reekes, Regina Gordon – Treasurer for the museum, and Scarlett Raney, who has volunteered at the museum this summer, are shown. For more information about the Christmas ornaments call Chairman James Grimstead at (434) 848-3800 or visit www.JSRussell.org.