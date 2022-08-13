NaStelle Graves, a member of the James Solomon Russell – Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives Board of Directors, presented the members of the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors and Administration with the 2022 Christmas ornament featuring the college’s mascot, the Tiger.
Graves provided a background on the ornament saying the Tiger was chosen as the mascot around 1949. The 2021 Christmas ornament featured the Saint Paul’s Memorial Chapel.
