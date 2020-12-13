The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and private nonprofit organizations in Virginia as a result of drought and excessive heat from June 1 through July 31.
The loans are available in the following counties in the region: Accomack, Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Emporia City, Greensville, Northampton, Southampton, and Sussex.
